2026 Outlook: Elijah Sarratt

The Ravens selected Sarratt in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, but Fantasy managers should not select Sarratt unless they are in a Dynasty league or a very deep redraft league. Sarratt could play outside or in the slot for Baltimore. He might be more ready to contribute than fellow rookie Ja'Kobi Lane, but there probably won't be enough targets to go around to make Sarratt (or Lane) Fantasy relevant in 2026.

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