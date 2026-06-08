The Ravens selected Sarratt in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, but Fantasy managers should not select Sarratt unless they are in a Dynasty league or a very deep redraft league. Sarratt could play outside or in the slot for Baltimore. He might be more ready to contribute than fellow rookie Ja'Kobi Lane, but there probably won't be enough targets to go around to make Sarratt (or Lane) Fantasy relevant in 2026.
2026 Outlook: Elijah Sarratt
2026 fantasy player outlook for Elijah Sarratt, WR, Baltimore Ravens
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
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Elijah Sarratt Fantasy Outlook
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