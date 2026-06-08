2026 Outlook: Emeka Egbuka

We view Egbuka as a high-end WR2 worth a pick late in Round 3 of full-PPR leagues. Last year was a tale of two seasons for Egbuka. In his first nine games, he averaged 8.9 yards per target and 16.1 PPR Fantasy points per game. In the second half of the season, those averages fell to 5.1 and 6.1. With Mike Evans gone to San Francisco, Egbuka is the favorite to lead this team in targets, potentially by a significant margin. If Baker Mayfield can have a bounceback season, and Egbuka matches his 36.5% air yards share from last year, he could be a top-10 wide receiver. In Dynasty leagues, he is a top-15 wide receiver who could jump into the top 10 with a good month.

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