2026 Outlook: Emmanuel Henderson Jr.

The Seahawks selected Henderson in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, and he will compete for a role in Seattle's receiving corps this season. Henderson is not worth drafting in seasonal leagues, and he's a late-round flier at best in rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues. The Seahawks have Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed, Tory Horton and Jake Bobo ahead of Henderson on the depth chart heading into training camp, but the rookie could easily move up with a strong performance. At Kansas in 2025, he had 45 catches for 766 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games, and we'll see if he can make plays for Seattle as a rookie. If that happens, then add him off the waiver wire in deeper leagues.

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