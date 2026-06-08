2026 Outlook: Emmett Johnson

The Chiefs selected Johnson in the fifth round of the NFL Draft from Nebraska, and he will compete for a backup role behind Kenneth Walker III this season. If Johnson is No. 2 on the depth chart in Kansas City, then he'll be worth a late-round flier in redraft leagues. He's worth a second-round pick in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues. Johnson will compete with Brashard Smith and Emari Demercado for the backup role behind Walker, and Johnson makes the most sense as the handcuff option for the Chiefs. In 2025 at Nebraska, Johnson had 251 carries for 1,451 yards, 12 touchdowns and 46 catches for 370 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games. Johnson likely won't do much as long as Walker is healthy, but he does have Fantasy value if he's second on the depth chart. Keep an eye on what happens in training camp, and Johnson could be a quality stash candidate if he's ahead of Smith and Demarcado to open the year.

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