McPherson is a starting kicker for Fantasy purposes and should be drafted in most leagues. We like kickers on good offenses, but unfortunately, the Bengals offense is so good at scoring touchdowns, and McPherson doesn't get as many field-goal opportunities as he needs to be truly elite. Having said that, he's still worth rostering in 12-team leagues or deeper.
2026 Outlook: Evan McPherson
2026 fantasy player outlook for Evan McPherson, K, Cincinnati Bengals
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
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Evan McPherson Fantasy Outlook
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