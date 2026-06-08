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2026 Outlook: Evan McPherson

2026 fantasy player outlook for Evan McPherson, K, Cincinnati Bengals

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read
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McPherson is a starting kicker for Fantasy purposes and should be drafted in most leagues. We like kickers on good offenses, but unfortunately, the Bengals offense is so good at scoring touchdowns, and McPherson doesn't get as many field-goal opportunities as he needs to be truly elite. Having said that, he's still worth rostering in 12-team leagues or deeper.

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