2026 Outlook: Fernando Mendoza

The Raiders have hopefully found their franchise quarterback after selecting Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft from Indiana. The Heisman Trophy winner, who won the national championship after leading the Hoosiers to a 16-0 campaign in 2025, has the chance to turn around the Raiders, who have gone four seasons in a row with a losing record. Fantasy managers should only draft Mendoza in one-quarterback leagues with a late-round pick, and he's a mid-round selection in multiple-QB formats. In rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues, Mendoza is a first-round selection and should be taken as a top-three pick in multiple-QB leagues. He might not start in Week 1 if Las Vegas opts to use Kirk Cousins to open the season, but we don't expect to see Mendoza on the bench for long. He doesn't have great talent around him in the passing game with a wide receiver corps led by Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor and Jack Bech, but his tight end (Brock Bowers) and running back (Ashton Jeanty) have the chance to be elite. And the offensive line in Las Vegas should improve this season after the addition of center Tyler Linderbaum. New coach Klint Kubiak will hopefully get Mendoza's career off on the right track, and he should be a potential Fantasy starter in the future. However, in 2026, we don't have high expectations for Mendoza in the majority of Fantasy leagues.

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