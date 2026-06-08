2026 Outlook: Garrett Nussmeier

The Chiefs selected Nussmeier in the seventh round of the NFL Draft from LSU, and he will compete for the No. 3 role with Chris Oladokun behind Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields. We don't expect Nussmeier to play much in his rookie campaign, and he's not worth drafting in redraft leagues. In rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues, Nussmeier is worth a late-round flier in multiple-QB formats. In 2025, Nussmeier completed 194 of 288 pass attempts for 1,927 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions in nine games. He was much better in 2024 when he was 337-of-525 passing for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 13 games. It's doubtful Nussmeier will produce much in Kansas City sitting behind Mahomes, so he's a developmental player with little Fantasy upside as long as he remains with the Chiefs.

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