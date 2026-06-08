2026 Outlook: George Holani

There is a wide range of outcomes for Holani this season, and Fantasy managers should keep an eye on his role in training camp. With Kenneth Walker III gone as a free agent to Kansas City, along with Zach Charbonnet (knee) not likely to be ready to play in Week 1, we could see Holani as the starting running back in Seattle to open the season. Or, most likely, Holani will be in a backup role behind rookie Jadarian Price and Emanuel Wilson. Going into training camp, Fantasy managers should only draft Holani with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues. But if he surprises the Seahawks with a strong performance prior to the season, along with Price and Wilson struggling, Holani could earn a prominent role and be a sleeper for Fantasy managers. That said, we expect Price to be the best Seattle running back, at least until Charbonnet is healthy, and Wilson to be the primary backup. Holani has spent two seasons with the Seahawks and only has 25 carries for 83 yards and one touchdown and three catches for 14 yards on three targets. He has a lot to prove before Fantasy managers can trust him.

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