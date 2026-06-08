2026 Outlook: Harold Fannin Jr.

Fannin was the No. 8 tight end on a per-game basis as a rookie and should be drafted as a top-eight option with a mid-round pick. We wish the passing game were better and the Browns hadn't drafted wide receivers in each of the first two rounds of the NFL Draft, but there is still a lot to like about Fannin as he enters his second season. After a slow start, Fannin's rookie season took off when David Njoku got injured. In five games without Njoku or with Njoku leaving early with an injury, Fannin averaged 15.9 PPR Fantasy points per game, which is elite for a tight end. Njoku is no longer an issue as he signed with the Chargers this offseason. So, what are the concerns with Fannin? He was somewhat average in efficiency metrics last season, but he led all tight ends (minimum 50 targets) in target per route run rate. Basically, his best attribute was that he earned a bunch of targets, but only did that once Njoku got hurt. Will the rookie wide receivers or underwhelming quarterbacks get in the way of a breakout season for Fannin? That's certainly a possibility, but there is enough to be excited about to warrant a mid-round pick.

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