2026 Outlook: Harrison Butker

Butker remains a quality Fantasy kicker, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. In 2025, Butker was 33 of 38 on field goals, including 5 of 8 from 50-plus yards. And he made 31 of 35 PATs. It's the fourth time in his career he's made at least 33 field goals, and he should get plenty of scoring chances once again in Kansas City in 2026.

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