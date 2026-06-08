2026 Outlook: Isaiah Bond

Fantasy managers do not need to roster Isaiah Bond unless he earns more playing time. With the Browns drafting wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft, it would seem that Bond has some stiff competition for snaps. He is still a young and talented player, so don't completely give up on him, but make sure you see some production before drafting or rostering Bond.

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