2026 Outlook: Isaiah Likely

Will this be the year Likely breaks out? It's worth the risk in Fantasy. Draft Likely as a borderline top-10 option with a mid-to-late round pick, perhaps some time around 100th overall. We saw glimpses of Likely's potential with Baltimore in Weeks 12-18 of 2023. In that stretch, Likely averaged a terrific 13.9 PPR points per game with Mark Andrews sidelined. Now a big free agent addition for the Giants and with Malik Nabers coming off knee surgery, Likely should see a lot of targets and has a chance to have a major impact. Of course, the Giants intend to be a run-heavy offense, and Nabers could still be ready early in the season. Likely is no slam dunk, but which tight end is without risk in the mid-to-late rounds? We're hoping this is the season it all comes together for Likely.

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