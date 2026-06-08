2026 Outlook: Isiah Pacheco

Pacheco signed with the Lions this season, and he will be No. 2 on the depth chart in Detroit behind Jahmyr Gibbs. With David Montgomery now in Houston, Pacheco could have a prominent role, but he is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues. Gibbs will hopefully dominate touches for the Lions without Montgomery, who had at least 158 carries and 182 total touches in each of the past three seasons with the Lions. He also scored 33 rushing touchdowns over that span. Pacheco might not be able to replicate those numbers, but he will likely be the physical complement to Gibbs. And while Pacheco has struggled with injuries in each of the past two seasons with Kansas City, he did have a standout season in 2023 with 205 carries for 935 yards and seven touchdowns. He also totaled 44 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns on 49 targets, helping him average 15.3 PPR points per game that season. There's potential for Pacheco to surprise Fantasy managers this year, but don't reach for him on Draft Day before Round 10.

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