2026 Outlook: J.K. Dobbins

Dobbins is back with the Broncos in 2026 after signing a two-year contract extension in March. He should be viewed as a high-end flex option, and he's worth drafting with a mid-round pick, with his value higher in non-PPR leagues. Hopefully, he can stay healthy after being limited to 10 games in 2025 before suffering a season-ending foot injury. This year, Dobbins will share touches with RJ Harvey and rookie Jonah Coleman, which isn't ideal. But Dobbins should enter the season atop the depth chart, and he performed well last season before getting injured, with 153 carries for 772 yards and four touchdowns and 11 catches for 37 yards on 14 targets. Harvey will likely see most of his playing time on passing downs, and Coleman could steal some touchdowns. But Dobbins scored at least 14.1 PPR points in five of his first eight games, including two outings with at least 100 rushing yards over that span. And Denver clearly valued his performance enough to bring him back for two more seasons. His injury history and potential competition for touches keep his Fantasy value down, but Dobbins should be a nice reward when healthy, given his expected role for the Broncos this year.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation