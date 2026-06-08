2026 Outlook: J. Michael Sturdivant

A handpicked sleeper favorite of Beyond The Boxscore, Sturdivant wins as a vertical route runner with speed, size, and route saviness. He can stack corners on the outside and get over the top. He'll compete for snaps as the X receiver in Matt LaFleur's scheme and could serve as a one-for-one replacement for Dontayvion Wicks if the Packers suffer an injury atop their WR depth chart. Keep an eye on Sturdivant as a potential waiver wire add midseason.

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