2026 Outlook: Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Croskey-Merritt figures to open the preseason as the Commanders' lead running back, but definitely not their only relevant running back. That's why Fantasy managers might not be as excited to draft him until at least Round 8, potentially as a high-end bench option and not a locked-in starter. Washington added ex-Bucs runner Rachaad White and ex-Browns RB Jerome Ford, and drafted Penn State's Kaytron Allen in Round 6. That makes for a fairly deep room where no one guy will handle the majority of the touches. "Bill" wasn't a part of the Commanders' offense on many passing downs last season and probably won't be this year, especially with the White and Ford additions. That could mean he'll work as a first- and second-down back, but possibly never on third downs or in the hurry-up offense, and potentially never in goal-line situations since both White and Allen offer more physicality.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation