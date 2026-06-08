2026 Outlook: Jadarian Price

All eyes will be on Price this season to see if he can take over as the lead running back in Seattle. Kenneth Walker III is now in Kansas City, and Zach Charbonnet (knee) is expected to be out early in the season. Price was selected in Round 1 of the NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, and there will be lofty expectations for his production in Fantasy and reality. The role should be fantastic, and Price just has to prove he's better than backups Emanuel Wilson and George Holani, especially since Charbonnet might not play until later in the season. But speaking of backups, Price was the backup for the Irish behind Jeremiyah Love, and Price only had 113 carries for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns and six catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games in 2025. His role in the passing game could also be limited, with 15 career receptions in college for 162 yards and three touchdowns in three years. But we love his potential role, and the offense in Seattle should still be run-heavy even with Walker gone and Charbonnet out. The price for Price is Round 5 in seasonal leagues, and he's a first-round selection in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues. In those formats, Price should be the second running back selected behind only Love.

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