2026 Outlook: Jaguars

The Jacksonville defense was one of the biggest surprises in Fantasy last year with its top-three finish. We don't expect the Jaguars to repeat that, but we do expect them to finish as a top-10 defense in 2026, which makes them worth a pick in the final round. They also open the season with Cleveland, making them a great streaming option. You can expect some regression from the four touchdowns they produced last year, plus the team lost Devin Lloyd and Andrew Wingard to free agency and did not make any additions that we see making an immediate impact. Do not look at their numbers from last year and view this as a set-it-and-forget-it DST. There is a good chance we'll suggest sitting them in Week 2-5 against the Broncos, Patriots, Bengals, and Eagles.

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