2026 Outlook: Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs enters the 2026 season as one of the most coveted players in Fantasy and a legitimate candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick in all one-QB formats. Even while sharing touches with David Montgomery in 2025, Gibbs leveraged heavy volume in the pass game and explosive runs to finish with three individual weeks as the highest-scoring RB. He also delivered nine games with a top-12 performance. With Montgomery traded to Houston, Gibbs could see even more volume in 2026, specifically in the red zone. Over the final eight games of the 2025 season, Gibbs saw a nearly 20% target share and averaged just under 50 receiving yards per game. He finished just shy of 100 targets (94). Gibbs shouldn't come off the board any later than No. 2 overall in half and full-PPR leagues.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation