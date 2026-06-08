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2026 Outlook: Jake Elliott

2026 fantasy player outlook for Jake Elliott, K, Philadelphia Eagles

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read
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Despite being on the Eagles, Elliott has never been a great Fantasy kicker and isn't expected to be one in 2026. Philadelphia is among the most aggressive teams when it comes to going for it on fourth down, including in the red zone, when they've happily pushed tushes instead of settling for field goals. As a result, Elliott has made 30 or fewer field goals in each of his nine seasons, attempting 32-plus field goals just three times. You should be able to find a better kicker than Elliott.

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