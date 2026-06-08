2026 Outlook: Jake Moody

Moody bounced back to a respectable 82.6% field goal rate in nine games last year with the 49ers, Bears and Commanders. He especially got on track with the latter two teams, making 18 of 20 field goals, including going 2 for 2 from 50-plus yards. He'll be the Commanders' kicker this season; Washington attempted 30 field goals last year, but 42 the year before. There is a chance Moody matters for Fantasy, which is why he's in the discussion of being a final-round pick.

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