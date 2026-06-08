2026 Outlook: Jake Tonges

Tonges was a Fantasy hero in 2025, and he could play a prominent role once again in 2026 if George Kittle (Achilles) has to miss any time. Tonges could be worth a late-round pick in all leagues, and he is a potential waiver-wire addition if Kittle is out to start the season. Last year, Kittle missed seven games due to multiple injuries, and Tonges scored at least 11.8 PPR points in four of those outings, including 19 PPR points in Week 17 against Chicago, which was the Fantasy championship in most leagues. He had at least six targets in four of those games without Kittle, and the 49ers clearly trust him if he's in a starting role. Keep an eye on what happens with Kittle in training camp, and Tonges could again be a solid replacement in all formats if Kittle is out.

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