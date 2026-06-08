2026 Outlook: Jakobi Meyers

After joining Jacksonville in Week 10 last year, Meyers led the team in target share the rest of the season. He also signed a new contract to stay in Jacksonville and will be in contention to be the Jaguars' target leader in 2026. This is one of the most difficult receiver rooms to forecast in the league, and Meyers is best viewed, like Brian Thomas and Parker Washington, as a WR3 that you can start thinking about drafting in Round 7. In five of his last six seasons, Meyers has averaged between 50 and 57 receiving yards per game with a catch rate between 66% and 73%. His ceiling isn't as high as Thomas', but his floor is probably higher. In the nine games he played with the Jaguars last year, he scored between 8.5 and 15 points in all but two of them. He should be more valuable in full-PPR leagues than non- or half-PPR.

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