2026 Outlook: Jaleel McLaughlin

McLaughlin will compete for a role in Denver's backfield this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. He should not be drafted in any format this year. The Broncos have three running backs ahead of McLaughlin on the depth chart with JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey and Jonah Coleman, and McLaughlin will try to be the fourth member of this backfield in a competition with Tyler Badie. In eight games in 2025, McLaughlin had 37 carries for 187 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 27 yards on six targets. It would take multiple injuries for McLaughlin to be Fantasy relevant in 2026.

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