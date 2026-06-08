2026 Outlook: Jalen Coker

We project Coker to be the No. 2 wide receiver in Carolina, but this pass offense is so mediocre that we would not draft him before Round 11. After missing time early in the year, Coker finished 2025 strong, averaging 11.9 PPR Fantasy points per game in his final five regular-season games and leading the Panthers with nine catches for 134 yards and a touchdown in their playoff loss. If Bryce Young takes a step forward, it is possible that Coker could be a functional WR3 for Fantasy purposes. He has averaged 12.1 PPR FPPG in nine career games with a snap share over 80%. He'll need to hold off rookie Chris Brazzell to consistently play that many snaps.

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