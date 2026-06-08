2026 Outlook: Jalen Hurts

Hurts will easily be drafted as a top-eight quarterback again in 2026, even with the Eagles adding a new playcaller and a refreshed receiving corps. If you want consistency, consider that Hurts has been one of Fantasy's best QBs to begin each of the past four seasons before injuries - to him or others - changed how he played. This was especially apparent in 2025 as his numbers took a massive dive once the Eagles lost right tackle Lane Johnson (and center Cam Jurgens for a shorter spell). In a perfect world, Hurts and his O-line stay healthy and his receiving corps is better than it's been in years, but life's not perfect. While the Eagles return all five starters up front, they're all a year older. And the receiving corps being different doesn't mean it's better, as losing A.J. Brown figures to make an impact. You could commit to Hurts as your starter in Round 6 in one-QB leagues and Round 2 in Superflex/two-QB, but keep your eyes on the waiver wire as the season goes on - if history is a guide, then Hurts probably won't be the QB you'll trust come December.

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