2026 Outlook: Jalen McMillan

McMillan is a late-round dart throw in redraft leagues and a Dynasty stash. He'll battle Ted Hurst for the WR3 role behind Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin. McMillan only played four games last year, topping 40 receiving yards in just one of those games, but with Mike Evans gone to San Francisco, there is an increased target opportunity. He scored seven touchdowns in his final five games in 2024 and has averaged an impressive 8.8 yards per target in his short career. He's probably best in best-ball leagues, but if he earns a full-time role, he could be a boom-or-bust WR3.

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