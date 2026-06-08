2026 Outlook: Jalen Milroe

Milroe is once again a backup quarterback in Seattle, and he's not worth drafting in Fantasy leagues this year. Sam Darnold remains the starter for the Seahawks, and Milroe will compete with Drew Lock to be second on the depth chart. The only way Milroe would be Fantasy relevant in 2026 is if Darnold had to miss any time. Should that happen, then you can add Milroe off the waiver wire in the majority of leagues, and he could be an interesting Fantasy option given his rushing ability. That said, we hope Darnold stays healthy all season, which means Milroe will remain on the sidelines in Seattle.

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