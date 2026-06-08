2026 Outlook: Jalen Nailor

Nailor signed a three-year, $35 million contract with the Raiders this offseason. Some were surprised by the size of the deal, and Las Vegas has since added very little competition around him via the draft. Nailor makes for an intriguing late-round flier given his upside to emerge as the top target getter for Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza. Nailor finished as a top-seven scorer at WR in two individual weeks in 2025, and those were the only two games he saw more than five targets. If the volume takes a jump with the Raiders, Nailor could emerge as a weekly WR3.

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