2026 Outlook: Jalen Reagor

Reagor signed with the Dolphins this offseason, and he will compete for a role as a reserve receiver. We don't recommend drafting Reagor in any Fantasy leagues. Reagor spent 2025 on the Chargers' practice squad, but he did not appear in any games. He last played for the Chargers in 2024 and had seven catches for 100 yards on 12 targets in eight games. Reagor has been a bust since the Eagles drafted him in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2020, and he has played for four teams (Philadelphia, Minnesota, New England and the Chargers) before landing in Miami. With the Dolphins, Reagor will compete for playing time with Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, Chris Bell, Caleb Douglas and Kevin Coleman Jr. It wouldn't be a surprise if Reagor carved out a role in that group, but he also could get cut in training camp. At best, you can add Reagor off the waiver wire in deeper leagues if he starts the season playing well.

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