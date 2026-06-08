2026 Outlook: Jalen Royals

Royals had a quiet rookie season in 2025, and we'll see if he can rebound in his sophomore campaign in 2026. There should be an opportunity for him to make plays, but he has to prove himself first. Fantasy managers should not draft Royals in the majority of leagues, but he could emerge as a waiver-wire option during the season. The Chiefs have Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton as their top three receivers in 2026, but a lot of uncertainty after that. Royals could emerge as the No. 4 receiver, and we'll see if he can develop a rapport with Patrick Mahomes. That didn't happen in 2025 when Royals had two catches for 4 yards on three targets in seven games. He can only improve this year, and we'll see if Royals is worth adding off the waiver wire during the season.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation