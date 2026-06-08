Tolbert will compete for playing time with the Dolphins this preseason. He enters the year with more career snaps played and touchdowns scored than any receiver on Miami's roster. The new coaching staff may value his experience over that of any of the three rookie wideouts they took in the draft, carving a pathway for Tolbert to play a lot and maybe even get five targets per game from new starter Malik Willis. Obviously, Tolbert won't be a popular Fantasy commodity, but if you're in a very deep PPR draft looking for some cheap help, he should be kept in mind.
2026 Outlook: Jalen Tolbert
2026 fantasy player outlook for Jalen Tolbert, WR, Miami Dolphins
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
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Jalen Tolbert Fantasy Outlook
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