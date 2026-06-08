2026 Outlook: Jalen Tolbert

Tolbert will compete for playing time with the Dolphins this preseason. He enters the year with more career snaps played and touchdowns scored than any receiver on Miami's roster. The new coaching staff may value his experience over that of any of the three rookie wideouts they took in the draft, carving a pathway for Tolbert to play a lot and maybe even get five targets per game from new starter Malik Willis. Obviously, Tolbert won't be a popular Fantasy commodity, but if you're in a very deep PPR draft looking for some cheap help, he should be kept in mind.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation