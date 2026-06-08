2026 Outlook: Jaren Kanak

Kanak made the change from linebacker to tight end in his final year at Oklahoma, and the Titans drafted him to play that position in Round 7. He is not someone you need to pay attention to in redraft leagues, but in deep tight end premium leagues, he could be worth a late-round pick in your rookie draft. He has good speed, strength, and athleticism, and those are the traits we usually find in tight ends that come out of nowhere. For 2026, he should be behind both Gunnar Helm and Daniel Bellinger as he continues to learn the position.

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