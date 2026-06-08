2026 Outlook: Jaret Patterson

Patterson is back with the Chargers this season, but he is expected to be fourth on the depth chart at best behind Omarion Hampton, Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell. Patterson is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2025, Patterson had 41 carries for 159 yards and one touchdown and three catches for 8 yards on four targets. We don't expect Patterson to get much work in 2026, and he might not make the final roster for the Chargers this year.

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