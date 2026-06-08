2026 Outlook: Jarrett Stidham

Stidham is back as the backup quarterback in Denver in 2026, but he should not be drafted in any Fantasy leagues. The only format to consider Stidham is Superflex or two-quarterback leagues if Bo Nix (ankle) is going to miss any time early in the year. Hopefully, Stidham will see minimal playing time this season. In 2025, Stidham did not attempt a pass until the AFC Championship Game against New England when Nix was out. He was 17-of-31 passing in that game for 133 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and he rushed for 23 yards. We hope Nix is healthy for the entire 2026 campaign and that Stidham remains on the sidelines once again.

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