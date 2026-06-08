2026 Outlook: Jason Myers

Myers led all kickers in total Fantasy points in 2025, and he should be considered one of the top kickers again this season. He's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. In 2025, Myers made 41 of 48 field-goal attempts, including 9 of 12 from 50-plus yards. He was also 48 of 48 on PATs. Myers was second in the NFL in made field goals behind only Ka'imi Fairbairn (44), and Myers was fourth in the NFL in extra points, trailing only Jake Bates (54), Andres Borregales (53) and Cam Little (50). This was the best season of Myers' career, but he has now made at least 34 field goals in three of the past four seasons in Seattle, and he has two years over that span with at least 41 made PATs.

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