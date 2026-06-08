2026 Outlook: Jason Sanders

Sanders is set to kick for the Giants this season, a not-too-bad spot considering the expectations for the offense. He didn't kick in 2025 due to injury but hit at least 81% of his field goals from 2022-24, including 37 of 41 in 2024. John Harbaugh's track record with kickers is extensive - many have done well with him as the head coach. As long as the Giants provide Sanders with a couple of field goal tries every week, Sanders should be a decent Fantasy leg worthy of a late-round pick.

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