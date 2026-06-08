2026 Outlook: Ja'Tavion Sanders

Neither Sanders nor Tommy Tremble has much of a chance of being Fantasy relevant as long as the other one stays as involved as he is. Over the last two seasons, Sanders and Tremble have both played 29 games, and both have around 50 catches for just over 500 yards. You can leave both on the waiver wire as long as they are both healthy, and even if one misses time, the other is no more than a desperation streamer. Sanders has the most upside, but even Dynasty managers are probably tired of waiting for him to deliver on it.

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