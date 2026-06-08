2026 Outlook: Jauan Jennings

Jennings signed with the Vikings this offseason, and he will be the No. 3 receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Jennings is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues. We hoped Jennings would end up with a team where he would have a more prominent role, but Minnesota will hopefully give him enough chances to succeed. That said, he should be third on the team in targets at best behind Jefferson and Addison, barring injury, and he also has to contend with T.J. Hockenson being heavily involved. Along with that, the Vikings have a new quarterback in Kyler Murray, so hopefully Jennings and Murray can build a rapport right away. Jennings averaged 11.6 PPR points per game in 2025 with the 49ers and 14.1 PPR points per game in 2024 in San Francisco. Prior to that, he was at 5.2 PPR points per game in the first three seasons of his career, and he could be closer to that level of production again, given his role in Minnesota in 2026.

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