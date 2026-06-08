2026 Outlook: Jawhar Jordan

Jordan had an impressive debut in 2025, with 118 total yards in his first NFL game. But with the team bringing in David Montgomery in the offseason, Jordan's best-case scenario is probably winning the backup job from Woody Marks, which we find unlikely. Even though he was drafted in 2024, he will already be 27 before the 2026 season begins, so he does not get a boost in Dynasty leagues either. Unless something very surprising happens at training camp, you can leave Jordan on the waiver wire in all formats.

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