2026 Outlook: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Everything worked out great for Smith-Njigba in 2025, and he will have to prove his breakout season wasn't a fluke in 2026. We're confident in his ability, and Smith-Njigba is worth drafting with a top-five overall pick in the majority of leagues. In 2025, Smith-Njigba had a standout campaign with 119 catches for a league-best 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns on 163 targets. He averaged 21.2 PPR points per game, which was second only to Puka Nacua (23.4), and Smith-Njigba was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Seattle won Super Bowl LX, and Smith-Njigba then became the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history with a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension. He should once again be the star player for the Seahawks, and Sam Darnold will continue to feed Smith-Njigba targets. It's up for debate if Smith-Njigba should be the No. 1 receiver drafted in the majority of leagues, but he should be drafted in the top five overall. We have high expectations for Smith-Njigba once again in 2026.

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