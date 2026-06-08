2026 Outlook: Jaxson Dart

There's no doubting Dart's upside as a top Fantasy QB after he averaged 24.7 Fantasy points (six-point TDs) in the 11 games he had at least 20 dropbacks in. But not every Fantasy manager will be excited to take him because his reckless style led to five concussion checks and two missed games last year. That's where the risk lies with him for Fantasy, but the reward greatly outweighs it. Those 24.7 Fantasy points per game? That was mostly without stud receiver Malik Nabers, who is expected to be ready to roll by Week 1. The Giants also added downfield threats like Isaiah Likely, Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin, and rookie Malachi Fields, providing the kinds of weapons for Dart that he didn't have last season when he was successful. The offensive line is also much improved and could be a strength for the Giants as a whole. We think Dart is worth taking as a top-eight quarterback between Rounds 7 and 8 in one-QB leagues and with a top-20 overall pick in multiple-QB formats. At that price tag, you could easily bag another quarterback with a late rounder as insurance in case Dart falters in his second season.

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