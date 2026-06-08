2026 Outlook: Jeremiyah Love

The Cardinals selected Love in the first round of the NFL Draft from Notre Dame at No. 3 overall, and he has the chance to be a standout Fantasy option right away. We recommend drafting Love as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all redraft leagues toward the end of Round 2 or beginning of Round 3. In rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues, Love should be the No. 1 overall pick. Love's potential is amazing after his career at Notre Dame, and he finished the past two seasons with a combined 362 carries for 2,497 yards and 35 touchdowns and 55 catches for 517 yards and five touchdowns in 28 games. We hope the Cardinals will treat Love like a workhorse running back, but the concern is that Arizona will use him in a committee since Tyler Allgeier, James Conner and Trey Benson are on the roster. Ideally, not all of those running backs will remain in Arizona this season, which is something to monitor. But if that happens, then we hope Love's talent keeps him on the field as much as possible, even though Allgeier could steal touchdowns, while Conner could do a little of everything. We'll keep an eye on what happens in training camp, but the Cardinals didn't draft Love at No. 3 overall to use him sparingly. He should have the chance for a big season, and we hope he competes to be a top-10 Fantasy running back in his rookie campaign.

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