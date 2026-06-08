2026 Outlook: Jerry Jeudy

After averaging 18.5 PPR points in the last 10 games of 2024, Jeudy averaged only 7.2 points per game in 2025, which didn't crack the top 70 at wide receiver. Jeudy enters 2025 as a late-round pick at best and relevant primarily in deep leagues. The Browns also drafted wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in the first two rounds to provide more competition. Jeudy does have positives on his Fantasy resume, including that strong finish in 2024 and 13.6 PPR points per game with Denver in 2022. He should still get an opportunity to prove himself for the Browns, but Fantasy managers can mostly avoid Jeudy unless he gets off to a fast start.

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