2026 Outlook: Joe Burrow

Look past Burrow's disappointing 2025 season and remember that he was the second-best Fantasy quarterback in 2024. His upside means he should be drafted as a top-five option at the position, particularly in six-point per passing TD leagues. Don't overlook Burrow in four point per passing TD leagues either, as he has twice finished top four per game in that format. In his last six games after returning from injury, Burrow averaged 24.8 points per game (six points per passing TD). That's more than what Drake Maye averaged in 2025, and it might be closer to Burrow's floor than his upside. He also stopped running after hurting his toe in Week 2. Burrow probably needs to get back to rushing for about 10 yards per game to be truly elite, but he is capable of that when healthy. As long as Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are on the field, expect big production from Burrow. One caveat: It's possible that an improved defense could decrease the pass attempts for Burrow, but we're betting on the Bengals leaning on their franchise QB.

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