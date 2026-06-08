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2026 Outlook: Joe Flacco

2026 fantasy player outlook for Joe Flacco, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read
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Flacco will back up Joe Burrow in Cincinnati and should not be drafted in Fantasy leagues. If Burrow were to miss time, Flacco could be an attractive waiver wire option. In six starts with the Bengals last season, Flacco averaged nearly 42 pass attempts per game and was on pace for 4,635 yards and 37 touchdowns. It seems that whenever Flacco gets playing time, he airs it out and puts up numbers.

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