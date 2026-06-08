2026 Outlook: Jonah Coleman

The Broncos selected Coleman in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, and he will compete for touches this season with JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey. Given the crowded backfield in Denver, Coleman is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues. In rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues, Coleman is worth a Round 2 selection. It will be hard for Coleman to have a significant role when everyone is healthy for the Broncos, but Dobbins was limited to 10 games last season due to a foot injury and has a long injury history. Harvey also could play primarily on passing downs, and Coleman might be able to work at the goal line for Denver, given initial reports following the NFL Draft. At Washington, the 5-foot-8, 220-pound Coleman combined for 349 carries for 1,811 yards and 25 touchdowns the past two seasons, along with 54 catches for 531 yards and two scores. He could eventually become the featured running back for the Broncos, but that might not happen until 2027. That said, if Dobbins gets hurt, Coleman could have flex appeal in the majority of leagues if given a larger role.

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