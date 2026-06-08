2026 Outlook: Jordan James

James has the potential to be the No. 2 running back in San Francisco this season, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. Christian McCaffrey remains the No. 1 running back for the 49ers, but James will compete with Kaelon Black and Isaac Guerendo for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. The winner of that battle could be an important Fantasy asset as a handcuff since McCaffrey turns 30 in June and just had 450 total touches in 2025. But it also could be a committee if McCaffrey were to miss any time. We'll keep an eye on what happens in training camp, and James could have a chance to showcase his skills, which never happened in 2025 because McCaffrey was healthy. James was a healthy scratch for the first 14 weeks of the regular season before being activated on special teams for the final three contests. He appeared in the playoff loss to Seattle in the divisional round and had six carries for 28 yards and one catch for 7 yards on one target. All reports out of San Francisco were raving about James this offseason, and he could be a lottery ticket with an increased role in 2026.

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