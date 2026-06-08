2026 Outlook: Jordan Love

While Love continues to excel in Matt LaFleur's system as a real-life NFL QB, his Fantasy contributions have remained inconsistent due in large part to Green Bay's run-heavy approach, LaFleur's slow-paced offense, and a defense that has, for the most part, held its own and kept the Packers out of shootouts. Love threw for just six interceptions and a career-best 101.2 passer rating in 2026, but he only threw for 3,381 yards and 23 touchdowns. The volume just hasn't been there. His three-year averages (26.7 passing TDs, 3,643 passing yards per year) and his explosive 2023 season from a Fantasy standpoint prove that he has upside to break into the QB1 range, but it will require more passing volume. Love will continue to be drafted in the QB2 range in 2026.

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