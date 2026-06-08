2026 Outlook: Jordan Mason

After flashing efficiency during his time with the 49ers, Mason earned a larger role and showed he can handle significant rushing volume. His physical running style and goal-line ability make him an appealing draft-day target if you believe Kyler Murray or JJ McCarthy can evolve their game and lead the Vikings to more scoring opportunities. Mason had eight rushing touchdowns in 2025, and that number could push into the double digits in 2026. He also saw 36 red zone touches and figures to be the lead back in the red zone again in 2026. Mason makes for a rock-solid RB3 pick with the upside for more if Aaron Jones gets injured again.

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